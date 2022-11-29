College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Postgame Video

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh had made it all about the players all year long.

After every win this season, the Wolverines head coach makes sure to put the spotlight on the young men who went out and executed, making sure they get their face time for all their hard work.

(And maybe in a self-serving way ducking media questions).

The college football world reacted to the Big Ten Network's montage on Tuesday.

"Me talking up my students to potential employers:" commented a Michigan law professor.

"He has conquered the 'talk to this guy' technique," a Wolverines fan laughed.

"It’s all about his guys! So well deserved."

"Harbaugh is a Houdini when it comes to interviews," another Michigan fan said.

"It’s hilarious because all the players know exactly what he’s doing," another user replied.

"Harbaugh ducking the media like Ohio State ducked us in 2020."

"This is actually a hilarious running bit," another said.

It's worked for them thus far, we'll see if the tradition can continue after the B1G Championship game.