College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Practice Video

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

A clip of head coach Jim Harbaugh during Michigan practice is going viral on social media.

As Wednesday's preseason practice came to a close, the 58-year-old Wolverine head coach pushed a weighted sled 10 yards.

Take a look at the video here:

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this clip.

"Jim doing Jim things," one Wolverines fan wrote.

"Cmon who is messing with Jim Harbaugh ?? This guy is the goat," another said.

"Harbaugh saw Dan Campbell doing up-downs on Hard Knocks the other day and needed to get into the action," another added.

Harbaugh is no stranger to hard work on the practice field. The former quarterback star played four seasons in Ann Arbor, suiting up for the Wolverines from 1983-86. He also played 14 seasons in the NFL after joining the league as a first-round pick for the Chicago Bears.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines are coming off their best season in years, winning a Big Ten title and earning a College Football Playoff berth.

Harbaugh's players will look to follow their coach's example as they prepare for the 2022 college football season.