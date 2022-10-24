College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines Head football coach Jim Harbaugh watches the pregame warms ups prior to the start of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards.

Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to a dust-up between the two teams. But Harbaugh wasn't in the mood to hear any of it.

"I’ve got bigger fish to fry than Coach Franklin’s opinion on our tunnel a week ago… Such a sophomoric ploy to keep us out of our own locker room. Looked like he was the ring leader of all of it," Harbaugh said, via Anthony Broome of On3 Sports.

Michigan fans loved seeing Harbaugh get so heated at Franklin over something so petty. Some are saying that it's a sign that he's back to being a top coach in football.

Penn State has been a persistent thorn in Michigan's side in recent years. During Jim Harbaugh's first six years at the helm, the two sides were an even 3-3, with several of those losses dooming the Wolverines to bow out of the Big Ten title picture early.

But the last two meetings have both gone Harbaugh's way and he isn't in the mood to be hearing excuses from the teams he's beaten. He wants the Wolverines to be the dominant force in the Big Ten again.

