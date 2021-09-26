The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Performance Today

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines got past Rutgers on Saturday afternoon – barely.

Michigan topped the Scarlet Knights, 20-13, to stay perfect on the season. The Wolverines are now 4-0 on the year following their Big Ten victory.

It wasn’t pretty, though.

While Rutgers is an improved team under Greg Schiano in 2021, Michigan fans were hoping for a better performance on Saturday, especially on offense.

Harbaugh had an honest admission following the win.

“Wasn’t pretty, but when they start making a space for pretty on the scoreboard, we’ll worry about that,” he told reporters.

Michigan fans thought Harbaugh could have been more aggressive on Saturday, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Others are calling for some coaching changes.

“How many time do I need to call for Josh Gattis’ job? Harbaugh canned everyone after last season, but somehow kept the coaching staff’s worst-performing member? Gattis needs to be relieved of his duties,” James Yoder tweeted.

Michigan is still 4-0, though, and there’s still plenty of time for improvement – especially when you look around the rest of the Big Ten.

The Wolverines will look to improve to 5-0 next weekend against Wisconsin.

