College Football World Reacts To Joe Milton’s Terrible Start

A few weeks ago, Michigan quarterback Joe Milton was drawing Cam Newton (the Auburn and Panthers version) comparisons. Fast forward to Saturday night, it appears he may be on the verge of losing his starting gig.

Milton threw two interceptions in the first quarter alone, making life plenty easy for the Wisconsin Badgers, who took a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter. Michigan fans have seen enough of Milton at this point, and a quarterback change may be coming.

The Wolverines just can’t seem to find the answer when it comes to the quarterback position. It’s been the same for several years now, and until Jim Harbaugh figures it out, Michigan is going to continue to be a mediocre Big Ten team.

The college football world is sending in their reactions to Milton’s horrendous start to Saturday night’s game. Take a look at a few of those reactions in the tweets below.

Joe Milton is really bad, at Quarterback. 😭😂😭😂😭😂😭 — AG (@AntGoree) November 15, 2020

Joe Milton cannot read a defense, about to be down 21. Put anyone at Qb at this point. This is going to be worse then the Indiana -msu game . — DetroitSports88 (@DSports88) November 15, 2020

Could someone tell Joe Milton he is supposed to throw it to the players wearing the maize and blue uniforms and not the white and red ones… 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DdmhjkUalf — Woodward Sports (@woodwardsports) November 15, 2020

Joe Milton is 0-3 for 2 interceptions in three drives — Benjamin Routh (@16BenRouth) November 15, 2020

The Joe Milton hype train has already come to a grinding halt. The Michigan quarterback is having major trouble reading the Wisconsin defense this evening. If he can’t clean things up, it’s going to be a long night for the Wolverines.

Unfortunately, this isn’t anything new for the Michigan Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh can’t produce a quality quarterback, and it’s hurting the program in a major way.

Tune into ABC to catch the rest of Wisconsin-Michigan. The Badgers currently lead the Wolverines 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.