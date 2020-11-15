The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Joe Milton’s Terrible Start

Joe Milton throws the ball for Michigan.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 24: Joe Milton #5 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Wolverines defeated the Gophers 49-24. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, Michigan quarterback Joe Milton was drawing Cam Newton (the Auburn and Panthers version) comparisons. Fast forward to Saturday night, it appears he may be on the verge of losing his starting gig.

Milton threw two interceptions in the first quarter alone, making life plenty easy for the Wisconsin Badgers, who took a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter. Michigan fans have seen enough of Milton at this point, and a quarterback change may be coming.

The Wolverines just can’t seem to find the answer when it comes to the quarterback position. It’s been the same for several years now, and until Jim Harbaugh figures it out, Michigan is going to continue to be a mediocre Big Ten team.

The college football world is sending in their reactions to Milton’s horrendous start to Saturday night’s game. Take a look at a few of those reactions in the tweets below.

The Joe Milton hype train has already come to a grinding halt. The Michigan quarterback is having major trouble reading the Wisconsin defense this evening. If he can’t clean things up, it’s going to be a long night for the Wolverines.

Unfortunately, this isn’t anything new for the Michigan Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh can’t produce a quality quarterback, and it’s hurting the program in a major way.

Tune into ABC to catch the rest of Wisconsin-Michigan. The Badgers currently lead the Wolverines 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.


