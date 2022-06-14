College Football World Reacts To Joel Klatt's Preseason Top 5

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt is hyped for the upcoming college football season. And on Tuesday, the frequent "Herd" guest ranked his top five teams heading into 2022.

According to Klatt, Nick Saban's Crimson Tide should be considered the best in the nation. Followed by: Ohio State, defending national champion Georgia, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

Noting that Utah, Michigan, Michigan State and Clemson just missed out.

The college football world reacted to Klatt's preseason top five on Twitter.

"Why A&M?" asked one user. "4 is probably their number of losses next year."

"Aggies gonna continue to get more hype then they deserve based off a freshman class," commented another.

"The guy who is typically down on Notre Dame is very high on them…" another pointed out.

"If Texas A&M was in any other conference, no one would be hyping them up this much," claimed an Ohio State fan.

"They’re propping up Notre Dame again so it must be June."

"I love it," another tweeted back.

"Top 4 spot on!" another replied. "I think MSU, Utah, Clemson, UM are all better than ND tho!"

Fans get their first taste of college football August 27.