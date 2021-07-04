College Football World Reacts To JT Tuimoloau’s Commitment

JT Tuimoloau, one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class, has officially announced his commitment decision.

The five-star defensive lineman, ranked the No. 3 overall recruit by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has committed to Ohio State.

Tuimoloau, a 6-foot-4, 277-pound prospect, chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, USC and Washington. Alabama was also involved in his recruitment, though the Crimson Tide were dropped off late.

The five-star prospect announced his commitment decision on CBS Sports HQ.

Congrats Buckeyes Fans! The No. 1 player in the 2021 class, 5⭐️ DL @JT_tuimoloau, is headed to Columbus.@OhioStateFB | #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/BPJDyaKGqC — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 4, 2021

Tuimoloau joins an absolutely loaded Ohio State recruiting class. The Buckeyes have put together one of the best classes in program history. Ryan Day’s program now has commitments from six different five-star prospects.

The addition of J.T. Tuimoloau gives Ohio State the best 1-2 DL class combo in recent memory, says @SWiltfong247 https://t.co/zksngXxmKL pic.twitter.com/pUyGWf5edJ — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 4, 2021

Ohio State finishes the 2021 class with half of the Top247 top 10 recruits. 1. J.T. Tuimoloau

5. Jack Sawyer

6. Donovan Jackson

8. Emeka Egbuka

10. TreVeyon Henderson Special class. — OT (@OTBuckeye) July 4, 2021

Teams to sign five top 10 Top247 players in a single class: 2021 – Ohio State That's it. That's the list. https://t.co/WIJ8wDtaxG — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) July 4, 2021

The five-star prospect explained on CBS Sports HQ that he committed to Ohio State because it “just felt like home. The people are really genuine … and the players, it felt like a brotherhood.”

. @JT_tuimoloau said on CBS Sports HQ that @OhioStateFB on his official visit "just felt like home. The people are really genuine … and the players, it felt like a brotherhood." — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) July 4, 2021

Tuimoloau will likely be an instant-impact player for the Buckeyes this fall.

Ohio State, which is coming off a national title game loss to Alabama, will enter the 2021 regular season among the favorites for the College Football Playoff.