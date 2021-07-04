The Spun

College Football World Reacts To JT Tuimoloau’s Commitment

J.T. Tuimoloau No. 1 recruit in 2021.247Sports.

JT Tuimoloau, one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class, has officially announced his commitment decision.

The five-star defensive lineman, ranked the No. 3 overall recruit by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has committed to Ohio State.

Tuimoloau, a 6-foot-4, 277-pound prospect, chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, USC and Washington. Alabama was also involved in his recruitment, though the Crimson Tide were dropped off late.

The five-star prospect announced his commitment decision on CBS Sports HQ.

Tuimoloau joins an absolutely loaded Ohio State recruiting class. The Buckeyes have put together one of the best classes in program history. Ryan Day’s program now has commitments from six different five-star prospects.

The five-star prospect explained on CBS Sports HQ that he committed to Ohio State because it “just felt like home. The people are really genuine … and the players, it felt like a brotherhood.”

Tuimoloau will likely be an instant-impact player for the Buckeyes this fall.

Ohio State, which is coming off a national title game loss to Alabama, will enter the 2021 regular season among the favorites for the College Football Playoff.


