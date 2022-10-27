College Football World Reacts To Kanye West, Texas A&M News

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kanye West looks on as he watches as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Kanye West and Donda Sports watched as its two biggest signings left the company.

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown both announced their decision to drop Donda Sports. The move came after Kanye West made a series of anti-semitic comments over the past few weeks.

Just a few days later, Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork announced the school won't be playing one of West's songs before they enter the stadium - which had become tradition.

"Texas A&M football will 'pivot away' from Kanye West, or Ye's, "Power" after his recent anti-Semetic remarks, according to AD Ross Bjork," Aggies reporter Travis Brown said. "Said they've been monitoring the situation with West for the last few weeks. Bjork said they will use the song the team runs out to at halftime between the drummers and the War Hymn."

Fans didn't really care about the news, they just want to start winning football games again.

"I’ll say it again… have we considered pivoting to winning football games?" one fan asked.

"Song sucks anyway…" said another.

