College Football World Reacts To Kentucky QB's Gross Eating Habit

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 16: Will Levis #7 reacts with WanDale Robinson #1 of the Kentucky Wildcats after a touchdown in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

How do you like your coffee in the morning? We're going to guess without the mayo.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated and NBC Sports Edge;s Crissy Froyd, Levis revealed he sometimes drinks his coffee with a bit of mayo. No, he's not kidding.

Fortunately, it's not a consistent habit. However, he does drink the disgusting combination on occasion.

"Was on the phone with Will Levis earlier today and he said he does not drink mayo in his coffee every day but that he has done it on several occasions," said Froyd. "Always here for the food takes but this is one I’m still mustering up the confidence to try…"

Mayo in coffee? We're gonna pass on that.

"At this point, Will Levis has to be trolling, right?," one fan asked.

Unfortunately, this may not even be Levis' worst food habit. Apparently, he eats a banana with the peel.

"I don't even think this is the most depraved Will Levis gastronomical behavior. The man does not remove the peel before eating a banana," said Michael Baumann.

"Elite quarterbacks tend to have terrible food takes so imo this makes Will Levis easily QB1," said Brett Kollmann.

"Breaking news: Will Levis officially UDFA after this absolutely wild take," Chris Spooner added.

Will Levis will either slide down draft boards or improve his NFL stock with his latest food habit.

Who knows? Maybe he's onto something.