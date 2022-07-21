College Football World Reacts To Kirby Smart Contract News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs leads his team onto the field before their game against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

After leading Georgia to their first national championship in four decades, it was only a matter of time before Kirby Smart got paid extra-handsomely for his service to the team.

On Thursday, ESPN's Chris Low reported that Smart has agreed to a new 10-year deal with Georgia. Per the report, the deal is worth up to $112.5 million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football history.

It took him six years and a lot of heartbreak, but Smart finally topped his SEC rival and former boss Nick Saban to win a national championship. His Georgia team crushed Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, avenging their loss four years earlier as well as the several loss they sustained at Alabama's hands since then.

Some college football fans feel that it may still not be enough given the value he's brought to the program. But the bigger sentiment right now is that Smart is a hypocrite for being against NIL deals that pay players when he himself is signing a lucrative contract:

Regardless of where you stand on the NIL debate, Kirby Smart has proven to be a master recruiter who can manifest results on the field.

In six seasons Smart has five top ten finishes, a 66-15 overall record, a 40-9 SEC record, four trips to the SEC Championship Game, one SEC title, two trips to the national title game and a national championship.

Whenever Nick Saban finally wraps up his career at Alabama, Smart will be poised to be the most powerful coach in the SEC. Maybe the most powerful in all of college football.

What are your thoughts on Kirby Smart's new contract?