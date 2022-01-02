The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit Controversy

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit on the set.CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit found himself in some hot water on social media for what he said about college football players skipping bowl games.

Herbstreit, who played collegiately at Ohio State before getting into the sports media world, questioned the love today’s players have for the game. Many players will now opt out of non-College Football Playoff bowl games to preserve their NFL Draft stock.

“Isn’t that what we do as football players, we compete? I don’t know if changing it, expanding it is going to change anything, I really don’t,” Herbstreit said on College GameDay. “I think this era of player just doesn’t love football.”

Unsurprisingly, Herbstreit faced major criticism on social media. That criticism only heightened when Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral went down with an injury in the Sugar Bowl.

Herbstreit attempted to clarify what he meant later in the day.

“Just wanted to clarify some of my comments from earlier today. Of course some players love the game the same today as ever. But some don’t. I’ll always love the players of this game and sorry if people thought I generalized or lumped them all into one category,” he tweeted.

Many are still upset with Herbstreit for what he said, though. It’ll probably take some time and effort for Herbstreit to change peoples’ minds on the subject.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.