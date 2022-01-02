College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit Controversy

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit found himself in some hot water on social media for what he said about college football players skipping bowl games.

Herbstreit, who played collegiately at Ohio State before getting into the sports media world, questioned the love today’s players have for the game. Many players will now opt out of non-College Football Playoff bowl games to preserve their NFL Draft stock.

“Isn’t that what we do as football players, we compete? I don’t know if changing it, expanding it is going to change anything, I really don’t,” Herbstreit said on College GameDay. “I think this era of player just doesn’t love football.”

and, as befits a show that shouldn't even need to be on, the hosts are wilding out with "today's youth are entitled and it's the fault of video games" nonsense pic.twitter.com/4EdBFuTivH — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 1, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Herbstreit faced major criticism on social media. That criticism only heightened when Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral went down with an injury in the Sugar Bowl.

“I think this era of player just doesn’t love football” by Kirk Herbstreit this morning is a typical old guard insult.

A new generation gains knowledge and power, and as a result the old guard questions its heart. I think this era of analyst just doesn’t love football players. — Doug Lesmerises (@DougLesmerises) January 1, 2022

Hey @KirkHerbstreit Ask Matt Corral why some players opt out. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 2, 2022

Matt Corral barely able to limp off the field right now but at least Kirk Herbstreit doesn’t have to question how much he loves playing football. Don’t want to hear shit about opt outs from him or anyone else — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) January 2, 2022

I’m assuming Kirk Herbstreit is going to cover Corral’s lost wages — Allen Kenney (@BlatantHomerism) January 2, 2022

Herbstreit attempted to clarify what he meant later in the day.

“Just wanted to clarify some of my comments from earlier today. Of course some players love the game the same today as ever. But some don’t. I’ll always love the players of this game and sorry if people thought I generalized or lumped them all into one category,” he tweeted.

Just wanted to clarify some of my comments from earlier today. Of course some players love the game the same today as ever. But some don’t. I’ll always love the players of this game and sorry if people thought I generalized or lumped them all into one category. pic.twitter.com/PS9Pu5rcoo — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 1, 2022

Many are still upset with Herbstreit for what he said, though. It’ll probably take some time and effort for Herbstreit to change peoples’ minds on the subject.