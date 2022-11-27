College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Awful Prediction

SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN attends the Party At The Playoff at The GlassHouse on January 5, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for ESPN)

Fans down in Knoxville were coming for Kirk Herbstreit's neck on Saturday night after his comments on the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game.

The ESPN analyst predicted that Vanderbilt would upset the Vols, after Tennessee fell to South Carolina last week and lost Hendon Hooker to an injury. However through three-and-half quarters that hasn't been the case, UT is hanging a 49 on the scoreboard to Vandy's 0.

The college football world reacted to Herbie's comments on Twitter.

"I hope [Tennessee] sends Kirk Herbstreit a nice fruit basket for Christmas," a user said.

"Kirk Herbstreit, as always, can kick rocks," another replied.

"Kirk Herbstreit said that Tennessee would lose to Vanderbilt," a Volunteers fan shared.

"Another bad take by Kirk Herbstreit," another account commented.

"Really want Kirk Herbstreit to keep picking the Vols to lose, because he’s been wrong every single time."

"Did Vanderbilt win?" another asked Herbstreit.

Happens to the best of 'em.