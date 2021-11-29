The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Big Question

Kirk Herbstreit walks on the field before the college football game between Texas and Oklahoma State.AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 21: ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit walks on the field before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has a big question for the college football world regarding the playoff situation.

Right now, the College Football Playoff situation seems pretty clear – Georgia, Cincinnati, Michigan and Oklahoma State will all be in with wins next weekend.

But what if some of those teams lose?

Kirk Herbstreit floated a wild hypothetical on social media on Sunday night.

College football fans took to social media to debate.

“You still go with the best four teams: Georgia Michigan Bama OH State This strictly based on the eye test. Wouldn’t be mad if Oh State was swapped out for UC,” one fan tweeted.

“Iowa would be a 2 loss conference champion. No way OSU, UM, or Bama should get in over them in this scenario,” another fan suggested.

“What if ND lost in their championship game ? Oh wait… they don’t have one … join a conference ND .. 20 years past due… you are getting an advantage other teams don’t have,” another fan suggested on Twitter.

One thing is for sure: the College Football Playoff selection committee would have a very tough time.

It would be pretty fun to watch next weekend, though!

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.