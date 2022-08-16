College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Idea

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a tweet published by reporter Jim Weber made the rounds among college football fans.

Weber suggested that former Ohio State quarterback and current college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit floated an interesting idea. According to the tweet, Herbstreit thinks the Rose Bowl should be the permanent location of the national title game.

It's safe to say, college football fans are conflicted.

"I can get with this," a fan said.

"The Mecca of college football? Hardly. However, I would be down if the Rose Bowl was the national title game. Play it on New Year's Day and avoid the Monday primetime game," another fan said.

Others don't love the idea.

"Love me some Kirk, but I don’t like this idea. Keep it traveling. Kirk thinks of the Rose Bowl as Mecca bc he grew up in the B10, and that was true back then. It’s not anymore," another fan said.

Should the Rose Bowl be the permanent location of the national title game?