College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s New Rankings

Following another eventful weekend in college football, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst tweeted out his new top six following Week 7 of the 2021 regular season.

There aren’t too many changes, though Iowa – which was No. 2 in the polls – lost to Purdue on Saturday and has fallen way back.

Here’s Herbstreit’s latest top six:

Georgia Oklahoma Alabama Cincinnati Ohio State Michigan

Fans have taken to social media to react.

“Bama loss was worse than OSU’s. Other than Bama being Bama, what is the reason for them being #3 right now?!” one fan asked.

“Alabama has looked better than OSU all year. Bama didn’t struggle against bad teams unlike OSU,” another fan replied.

“ZERO chance OU or UC beat tOSU on a neutral field and you should know that having watched three teams play. Ranking teams, at this point of the season, simply based on the timing of your last loss and where you started in the polls, is comical. The committee picks the best teams,” another fan added.

“Alabama should not have been #5 after losing to an unranked team. They should for sure not be ahead of the Bearcats,” one fan wrote.

The fans are right about one thing – these rankings don’t matter. Of course, those same fans will get upset and react very strongly to the rankings.

The only rankings that matter, the College Football Playoff rankings, will be out later this year.