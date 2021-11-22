The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s New Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit took to social media on Sunday morning to release his new rankings.

Unsurprisingly, this was not without some controversy.

Here’s how things stack up for Herbstreit heading into the final week of the regular season:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Michigan
  5. Cincinnati
  6. Oklahoma State

Unsurprisingly, some fans took issue with Cincinnati being outside the top four. Others, meanwhile, are interested to see if Ohio State actually jumps Alabama.

“Why does no one want to give any respect to Cincinnati!!!!???? Whoever lose in the OSU vs MICH game better fall all the way out of the playoffs & no other 1 loss team needs to jump them. They’ve been playing very well for 2 straight years. Give them their shot!” one fan tweeted.

“To me this Tues ranking is ultimate test to see how much committee is in the bag for Bama/SEC. No way Bama should stay ahead of Ohio St. & there should be lively debate about OSU possibly being 1 tho I’m fine w UGa bc 0 Ls. Agree re UC bc of Oregon loss. Maybe ND ahead of Ok St?” one fan added on Twitter.

Herbstreit, meanwhile, has a simple reason for putting Michigan above Cincinnati – he thinks they’re better.

After all, these are Herbstreit’s completely subjective rankings.

The real College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out on Tuesday night. That’s when the real debate should begin.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.