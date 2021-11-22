College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s New Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit took to social media on Sunday morning to release his new rankings.

Unsurprisingly, this was not without some controversy.

Here’s how things stack up for Herbstreit heading into the final week of the regular season:

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Michigan Cincinnati Oklahoma State

My top 4 after WEEK 12

1-@GeorgiaFootball

2-@OhioStateFB

3-@AlabamaFTBL

4-@UMichFootball

Next 2@GoBearcatsFB @CowboyFB Interesting aspect in my rankings OSU/UM play this weekend and UGA/Bama next week-In my opinion if UC wins their next 2 they will be in the playoff. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 21, 2021

Unsurprisingly, some fans took issue with Cincinnati being outside the top four. Others, meanwhile, are interested to see if Ohio State actually jumps Alabama.

“Why does no one want to give any respect to Cincinnati!!!!???? Whoever lose in the OSU vs MICH game better fall all the way out of the playoffs & no other 1 loss team needs to jump them. They’ve been playing very well for 2 straight years. Give them their shot!” one fan tweeted.

“To me this Tues ranking is ultimate test to see how much committee is in the bag for Bama/SEC. No way Bama should stay ahead of Ohio St. & there should be lively debate about OSU possibly being 1 tho I’m fine w UGa bc 0 Ls. Agree re UC bc of Oregon loss. Maybe ND ahead of Ok St?” one fan added on Twitter.

Herbstreit, meanwhile, has a simple reason for putting Michigan above Cincinnati – he thinks they’re better.

Other than the fact you think they’re better. https://t.co/YktMe71OVH — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 21, 2021

After all, these are Herbstreit’s completely subjective rankings.

😂😂😂

Feisty on a Sunday huh??

First their MY rankings and MY subjective reasoning.

I ranked the 4 best teams this week. AFTER either Ohio St or UM loses Saturday and IF UC keeps winning it’s my humble opinion they’ll go by the loser and be in the top 4. Pretty simple really! https://t.co/yE9ag5SeLU — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 21, 2021

The real College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out on Tuesday night. That’s when the real debate should begin.