College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin, Punter News

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin rarely has a filter on when it comes to hyping up his team, but his recent comments on the Rebels' new punter might be the best example yet.

Charlie Pollock was recently named the new Ole Miss punter, a topic Kiffin addressed to the media on Monday. When asked where he found Pollock though, Kiffin had an answer that only he could give:

“I don’t know a whole lot about him. I think he was down at the frat house, like at a keg party or something," Kiffin said.

At least he was honest. And the wider college sports world appreciated how hilarious his statement was. People are largely willing to believe Kiffin's story at face value to boot:

Lane Kiffin has a reputation for being a bit of a party animal. Whether it's fully earned is up for debate.

But Kiffin has already endeared himself at Ole Miss after leading the Rebels to a 10-3 season and a trip to the Sugar Bowl in 2021. He's now 15-8 over two seasons with back-to-back bowl appearances and a top 12 finish to his credit.

As for Charlie Pollock, if he turns out to be a good punter, maybe the Ole Miss staff will quit spending time scouting out high school games and start scouting the Mississippi frat scene instead.

