The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Rumor

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin.OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz very much in the hot seat, rumors regarding a potential replacement at The U are beginning to swirl.

On Wednesday, a very interesting name was thrown into the mix by an even more eyebrow-raising source.

According to infamous Miami booster Nevin Shapiro, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is the “top candidate” if Diaz gets fired this year, per the Clarion Ledger.

The possibility of Kiffin leaving the SEC to lead a struggling Miami program is curious enough, but most people around the college football world seem to be more puzzled by Shapiro’s input on the matter.

Shapiro, a convicted Ponzi schemer and former Miami booster, was transferred from federal prison to at-home confinement in June of 2020. There, he will serve the remainder of his 20-year sentence — a sentence that apparently hasn’t stopped him from sharing his opinions on the current Miami head coaching situation.

Now with five losses on the year (including a blown lead against Florida State this past weekend), Diaz and his Miami squad will look to stay afloat in their final two games of the season.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.