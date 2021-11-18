College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Rumor

With Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz very much in the hot seat, rumors regarding a potential replacement at The U are beginning to swirl.

On Wednesday, a very interesting name was thrown into the mix by an even more eyebrow-raising source.

According to infamous Miami booster Nevin Shapiro, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is the “top candidate” if Diaz gets fired this year, per the Clarion Ledger.

The possibility of Kiffin leaving the SEC to lead a struggling Miami program is curious enough, but most people around the college football world seem to be more puzzled by Shapiro’s input on the matter.

A highly reputable source starts a rumor that Lane Kiffin is going to Miami. https://t.co/yfYd3EepeP pic.twitter.com/04Z9p3HcXx — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 18, 2021

I love this sport so much. The fact Miami’s best source is automatically the guy that’s currently serving his 20-yr Ponzi Scheme sentence via house arrest is awesome. https://t.co/v9Gvq847Q8 — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 18, 2021

Why would anyone ask that dirtbag what he thinks about anyone? He scammed folks out of 900 million dollars and then like most rats cried to the police about everything https://t.co/R79bRSt2O7 — John Michaels (@JohnMichaelsU) November 18, 2021

Boy I haven’t heard that name in a minute. Mr. Ponzi Scheme in the flesh. https://t.co/ENzSbBAWge — Robbie Faulk (@robbiefaulk247) November 18, 2021

Well that’s a guy you can trust 😂😂 https://t.co/q3EH2EZ0E7 — Josh Whitaker (@J_Whit95) November 18, 2021

Nevin Shapiro. A man whose time has ARRIVED. https://t.co/G5PBMLMSv8 — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) November 18, 2021

Shapiro, a convicted Ponzi schemer and former Miami booster, was transferred from federal prison to at-home confinement in June of 2020. There, he will serve the remainder of his 20-year sentence — a sentence that apparently hasn’t stopped him from sharing his opinions on the current Miami head coaching situation.

Now with five losses on the year (including a blown lead against Florida State this past weekend), Diaz and his Miami squad will look to stay afloat in their final two games of the season.