College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Shove Video

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin is under some heat for shoving one of his players during this Saturday afternoon's Ole Miss vs. Kentucky game.

Kiffin became furious with Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg for committing a false start on fourth and one near midfield in the first quarter.

The Ole Miss head coach proceeded to shove Trigg when he got to the sideline. A video of the incident is trending on Twitter.

"Lane Kiffin was not happy with Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg after his false start prevented the Rebels from going for it on 4th and 1. Kiffin gave Trigg a little shove on his way back to the sidelines," said Steve Samra.

Fans are pretty disappointed in Kiffin for his behavior.

"This is unacceptable behavior. And makes me wonder how Kiffin treats his players when ESPN cameras aren’t recording," a fan said.

"I don’t really have an opinion on this but I am not looking forward to people having conversations about for the rest of day when in reality both of the people involved probably will have forgotten about it by this time tomorrow," another fan wrote.

"This is not a good look for Coach Kiffin at all. You don’t ever put your hands on players like that…ever," one fan said.

Coach Kiffin has some explaining to do. He, or any other coach, should ever put hands on a player.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, leads Kentucky 22-19 late in the fourth quarter.