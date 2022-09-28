College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Unhappy News

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin has grown tired of Ole Miss' lack of fan support through four games of the season.

Speaking during his media availability Wednesday, the Rebels head coach touched on the disappointment of fan's leaving the game early:

When you come back out, run out of the tunnel and it looks like a high school game, playing in a college stadium, you can't let that affect you. There's psychology to that, obviously. There's a home-field advantage for a reason. ... I've tried social media for two years but we're worried about what we can control and that's getting our players ready to play.

The college football world reacted to Kiffin's comments on Twitter.

Ole Miss is 4-0 heading into a huge SEC battle with No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday.