College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Coaching Decision

Last night's Egg Bowl loss to arch-rival Mississippi State ended a week of controversy for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, whose future in Oxford was openly questioned.

But Kiffin stated point-blank that he intends to be back at Ole Miss for the 2023 season. When asked if he would be the coach next season he responded with an emphatic "Yes, I do."

Kiffin recently got into a Twitter battle with a news reporter who had reported that he would be leaving Ole Miss to join Auburn next year. He vehemently denied the allegation then.

But college football fans aren't convinced that Kiffin's word is worth much. Many fans are pointing to similar coaches who have pledged loyalty to a program before jumping ship a few weeks or even days later:

It would certainly be a bad look for Lane Kiffin to suddenly jump ship after making a statement like that to the media. Unfortunately, there have been too many broken promises from coaches to truly take him at his word.

Rumors of Kiffin's imminent departure for Auburn - or any other college football program - won't go away until all of the vacancies are filled.

Will Lane Kiffin stay true to his word and stay with Ole Miss? Or will he up and leave like so many other coaches before him?