College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Decision On Auburn Job

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

When the Auburn Tigers take the field for the 2023 season, they will not be coached by Lane Kiffin - at least if the latest ESPN reports are true.

According to a report from ESPN's Chris Low, Kiffin "reiterated" his plan to be the Ole Miss head coach next season. ESPN's Pete Thamel added that Kiffin's family wants to remain in Oxford.

"The pull of his family wanting to stay in Oxford had become an obstacle for both sides in Kiffin becoming the next Auburn coach," Thamel reported.

Ole Mis fans are glad he's not going anywhere.

"Build something special, @Lane_Kiffin!" one fan said.

Some fans are wondering if they'll have to go through Lane Kiffin rumors every year.

"Will we have to go through this every year? I love Kiffin - LOVE him - and pray he stays, but we can’t go through this every year. Without a firm years-long commitment, we will never be able to build on anything," one fan said.

"Smart move by Kiffin, to wait on the Alabama opening after next season," another fan joked.

What do you think of Kiffin's decision?