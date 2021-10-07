College Football World Reacts To Latest Arch Manning News

Where will five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning play his college football?

For a while now, two schools – Georgia and Texas – have been viewed as the frontrunners to land the QB prodigy. Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

“Things seem to be shaping up to be a race between Georgia and Texas at this moment in his recruitment and things could come to a close pretty quickly with Manning, according to sources,” Dawgs Daily reported.

However, longtime sports radio host Dan Patrick reported this week that he’s hearing of another frontrunner for Arch Manning.

“And then my source said, ‘Do you wanna guess who the frontrunners for Arch Manning are?” Patrick said. “Alabama is the frontrunner… [Texas is one], Clemson is the other team… LSU has to get into the mix.”

DP shares some information from a source about #CFBPlayoff expansion, the possibility of #LSU moving on from Head Coach Ed Orgeron, and the three schools that are front runners for Arch Manning. pic.twitter.com/AXS5idY6Rj — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 6, 2021

LSU has been mentioned a lot for Arch Manning, too. However, there could be a logjam at the position in Baton Rouge.

“LSU doesn’t normally get great QBs, but the do currently have the #1 QB in next years class committed right now (Walker Howard) according to some recruiting services. This is something else that may keep Manning from wanting to be a Tiger,” one fan pointed out.

Others believe he will indeed end up at Alabama.

Arch Manning: the future of Alabama football pic.twitter.com/IAhryFW6pt — Adam Weil (@AdamWeil22) October 2, 2021

Nick Saban made sure to do some not-so-subtle recruiting of Arch Manning while speaking with the quarterback’s uncles.

Coach Saban’s direct but subtle message to Arch Manning during his segment (relayed from a pal): “I told Jalen to go where the best players are. If you’re a QB, always go where you have the best players.” — Paul T. Graham (@PaulTGraham) September 28, 2021

The Mannings will likely take their time before making a final decision. Arch Manning has more college visits scheduled for later this fall.