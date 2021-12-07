The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Latest Quinn Ewers News

Quinn Ewers sets to throw during Ohio State football training camp.COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 18: Ohio State Buckeyes #3 Quinn Ewers during fall camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 18, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We may be getting closer to finding out where quarterback Quinn Ewers decides to transfer to.

Per Geoff Ketchum, Texas is offering Ewers first-round draft pick-level NIL money if he chooses to enroll.

With NIL deals in full force across college football, it’s not surprising to see teams use them to try and court players.

Ewers is arguably the best transfer player available right now so the Longhorns are doing anything and everything to try and land him.

He was originally with Ohio State but due to CJ Stroud’s outstanding freshman season, it was unlikely he was going to see the field next season.

Before committing to the Buckeyes, he was a five-star prospect and the nation’s top overall recruit in 2021, per 247Sports Composite. It’s also been rumored that Texas Tech and TCU are interested in Ewers’ services.

The college football world had some mixed reactions to this news. Some like the idea of this first-round NIL-money being on the table, but others do not.

Ewers has not put out an announcement date as of yet.

