College Football World Reacts To Latest Quinn Ewers News

We may be getting closer to finding out where quarterback Quinn Ewers decides to transfer to.

Per Geoff Ketchum, Texas is offering Ewers first-round draft pick-level NIL money if he chooses to enroll.

Word on the street is that first round draft pick-level NIL money is on the table for Quinn Ewers if he chooses Texas as his transfer destination. The weaponization on the NIL front is fully underway. — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) December 7, 2021

With NIL deals in full force across college football, it’s not surprising to see teams use them to try and court players.

Ewers is arguably the best transfer player available right now so the Longhorns are doing anything and everything to try and land him.

He was originally with Ohio State but due to CJ Stroud’s outstanding freshman season, it was unlikely he was going to see the field next season.

Before committing to the Buckeyes, he was a five-star prospect and the nation’s top overall recruit in 2021, per 247Sports Composite. It’s also been rumored that Texas Tech and TCU are interested in Ewers’ services.

The college football world had some mixed reactions to this news. Some like the idea of this first-round NIL-money being on the table, but others do not.

this should not be allowed, give the students agents or something to deal with NILs but they should be handled independently and not be able to be directly offered as incentives for recruits via the school https://t.co/CsIe8aeCcX — Justin (@margielastan) December 7, 2021

This isn’t what the NIL should be doing. That’s stupid but can’t blame the kid for taking advantage of he does. https://t.co/4qxPzO7O6T — Chance Freeman (@ChanceFreeman4) December 7, 2021

The talent is there, but honestly, I’d stay away. Dude bailed on his high school team just before the start of the season and then when things didn’t go how he expected left Ohio State. He’s shown he’s about one thing $$$ https://t.co/sq7P5HKeyE — John Williams (@john9williams) December 7, 2021

The last 48 hours have been a case-study in how people around that program continue to sabotage their own ship. They just don't know how to keep their mouths shut. https://t.co/STmbJuVsGg — Texas Aggie Meltdown Show (@MeltdownAgs) December 7, 2021

This is great news for these kids. Leverage all the power you actually hold. It’s called capitalism. Very happy they can now do this. https://t.co/XkJ1dD63Oo — colonel mustard (@FranklinBTurtle) December 7, 2021

There is no way genuine "1st round draft pick-level money" is on the table. The #32 pick in the draft has a 4 year contract at 11.2 million. That's 3 million per year for the next 3 seasons in NIL to match. Not even UT is doing 9 million for a kid with two careers snaps. https://t.co/YiXG8XjzwT — Jeffrey Davis (@penland365) December 7, 2021

Honestly I’m tired of Texas being mediocre, good for them https://t.co/WRVRaRjurR — ᗰᗩTT 🗽 My Wife Is A Lawyer (@MattHasTheMusic) December 7, 2021

Ewers has not put out an announcement date as of yet.