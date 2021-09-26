College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Performance Today

ESPN’s College GameDay was live from Chicago, Illinois on Saturday.

The long-running ESPN college football pregame show was live prior to kickoff between Notre Dame and Wisconsin. The two big-time programs played a major non-conference game in the Midwest city on Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame throttled Wisconsin, 41-13.

Fans were loving Lee Corso’s performance on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, the longtime college football analyst had a cool moment with Notre Dame’s mascot.

Prior to the show, Corso had a funny moment with his longtime co-analyst, Kirk Herbstreit.

LC was hiding from me this morning…but I found him!! 😂 @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/DKhRYtBzn1 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 25, 2021

ESPN Images paid tribute to Corso prior to Saturday’s show, as well.

Corso had a blunt message for one major program, too. He believes Alabama is “vulnerable.”

“Alabama is beatable. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it,” Corso said.

“Alabama is beatable,” Lee Corso just said on GameDay. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) September 25, 2021

Alabama might be “beatable,” but will anyone actually take the Crimson Tide down? So far, outside of maybe Georgia, no one really looks capable.

It’s still early, of course, but Nick Saban appears to have a national title team on his hands once again.

However, if the Crimson Tide do go down at one point, know that Lee Corso was among the first to potentially call it.