College Football World Reacts To Lloyd Carr Grandson News

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Head Coach Lloyd Carr of the Michigan Wolverines watches his team from the sidelines during the 2007 Rose Bowl against the USC Trojans on January 1, 2007 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

One of the best high school recruits in the 2024 class is set to announce his commitment this week.

CJ Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, is set to make his commitment on Thursday. He's down to Michigan, Mich. State, Notre Dame, UGA, LSU, and Wisconsin.

He will make the announcement live on CBS Sports HQ at 7 p.m. ET.

Carr is the top-rated player in his home state (Michigan) and the fifth-best quarterback in the 2024 class, per 247Sports Composite Rankings. He's also the No. 24 overall recruit in the country, regardless of position.

The college football world is ready to see where Carr will take his talents to.

Carr coached at Michigan for 13 seasons (1995-2007 and compiled a 122-40 overall record during that time.

He led the Wolverines to the National Championship in 1997 and also got them to win 10+ games in six of his 13 seasons.

We'll have to see where his grandson commits to later this week.