College Football World Reacts To Locker Room Theft News

As if losing to Old Dominion wasn't enough bad enough for the Virginia Tech Hokies, they may have endured a more serious loss in the locker room afterwards.

Following the game, it was discovered that the Hokies were victims of theft in the locker rooms at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk. In a statement, the school confirmed the robbery and that police were being involved in the case.

"The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against Old Dominion in Norfolk Friday night. The university is working with law enforcement and Old Dominion University on the matter, and will have no further comment," the school said.

While some have taken to Twitter to decry the act of theft, others feel it's a fitting end to what was an all-around terrible day of football from Virginia Tech. A few have pointed out that theft and robbery at Old Dominion aren't exactly rare either:

The loss to Old Dominion was Virginia Tech's first to a school outside of the Power Five or a top-25 independent since 2018. It was as bad a debut for new head coach Brent Pry as anyone could have imagined.

Virginia Tech's next three games are going to be a challenge. While it will be a three-game homestand, they start with ACC rival Boston College, followed by FCS minnow Wofford before taking on West Virginia on a Thursday. That's three games in the span of 12 days.

Things aren't going to get any easier for the Hokies in the weeks to come.

