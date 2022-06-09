College Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell Recruiting News

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 19: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats is seen during the first half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Nippert Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Entering the 2021 college football season, fans knew the Cincinnati Bearcats were going to be good.

They just didn't know how good. Star quarterback Desmond Ritter and several quality starters returned a dominated the American Athletic Conference to the tune of an undefeated record.

After flying up the polls, the Bearcats eventually made it to the College Football Playoff where they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs. While they didn't compete for a national title, their time on the national stage has apparently done wonders for the program.

The Bearcats currently own the No. 4 overall class in the 2023 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports. That has fans fired up about the potential future of the program.

"Sheesh!! I mean what’s not to like about the school, football program and city? It’s an overall great experience!!

Other fans know that context is important. One fan pointed out the 15 three-star recruits the program has right now. When all is said and done, they likely won't have a top-10 class.

"We are really gonna have to stop hyping UC’s class like this with 567890 3* athletes. That’s good for the program for sure and I love Fick. But not 'something special,'" the fan said.

No one can take away from what the program achieved last year and things are certainly looking up for Fickell and company. However, it would be a miracle if they finish with a top-10 class.