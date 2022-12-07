College Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Big Hire

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell gives a virtual press conference on the team's arrival to Dallas ahead of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl CFP Semifinal Game on December 26, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell made a major addition to his coaching staff on Wednesday.

He has reportedly hired North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo to be Wisconsin's offensive coordinator for next season and beyond. This comes after Longo did a tremendous job developing freshman quarterback Drake Maye this season.

For reference, Maye finished the 2022 regular season completing 67% of his passes for 4,115 yards, 35 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.

The college football community thinks that this is a great move by Fickell as Wisconsin moves away from being a power-running team to a more pass-heavy team.

"Wisconsin football is going to look a whole lot different moving forward. This is the attempt to move into the future," one tweet read.

"This is a massive shift for the offensive philosophy Wisconsin has known for a long time. That said, what an incredible hire by Fickell. Longo is a damn good coordinator," another tweet read.

The days of playing low-scoring games against the Badgers look to be over.