College Football World Reacts To Major QB De-Commitment

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 04: A Pitt helmet during the ACC Football Championship game between the Pitt Panthers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on December 4, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Four-star quarterback recruit Kenny Minchey has officially announced his decision to decommit from Pittsburgh's 2023 class.

The highly-touted recruit took to Twitter to announce his decision on Monday.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"HERE COME THE IRISH," one fan wrote.

"Got to think the horrible passing game and overall disappointing season made this happen. Makes this season even worse than it already is," another added.

"Oh to be the fly on the wall of Nard dog’s office right now…." another said.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been named as the school to watch moving forward as Minchey weighs his recently-opened options. Marcus Freeman's program offered the young QB back in July, and talks between the two sides have picked up over the last few weeks, per 247 Sports.

Minchey is the No. 12 ranked quarterback in the 2023 class. The Pope John Paul II High School product out of Hendersonville, Tennessee will play in the All-American Bowl following his senior season.