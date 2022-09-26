College Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Transfer News

Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier is reportedly choosing to walk away from the blue turf.

According to Bronco Nation News, Bachmeier has decided to enter the transfer portal after a rough start to the season.

BNN's B.J. Rains notes that the "news comes two days after offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired."

The college football world reacted to Bachmeier's decision on social media.

Bachmeier has been the Broncos starter since he was a freshman in 2019.

Since he's played fewer than four games this season, he can redshirt and also has the added year of eligibility from the COVID-19 year.

Bachmeier can't officially enter the portal until Dec. 5.