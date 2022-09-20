College Football World Reacts To Major Transfer News

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: A USC Trojans helmet on the field before the college football game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 9, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A top wide receiver in college football won't be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, USC receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is going to redshirt. He's also going to strongly consider transferring and will have a lot of interest if he does enter the portal.

Bryant only had two catches in three games before deciding to redshirt.

Before that, he had a breakout season last year as a sophomore. He finished with 44 receptions for 579 yards and seven touchdowns.

College football fans are already starting to speculate about where Bryant could end up if he does transfer.

Before originally committing to USC, Bryant was a four-star prospect in the class of 2020 and the No. 5 player in his home state (California). He was also the No. 7 receiver and the No. 46 overall recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings.