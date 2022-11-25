College Football World Reacts To Mascot Fight

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 10: Arizona Wildcats mascot Wilbur the Wildcat stands on the baseline during the team's semifinal game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament against the UCLA Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on March 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Arizona won 86-75. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Whether the stakes are high or low, college football teams tend to bring something a little extra to the final game of the regular season. But for one rivalry game, that bitterness extends all the way to the mascots.

During today's Territorial Cup rivalry game between Arizona State and Arizona in Tucson, the mascots Sparky the Sun Devil and Wilbur the Wildcat started duking it out.

The two mascots had to be separated by Arizona State's cheerleaders as fans looked on in joy.

The clip is going viral with over 120,000 views in half an hour. Fans are having a ball with how much fun a mascot fight would be:

"Mascot brawls would be amazing half time shows. Much better than a marching band," one user replied.

"Sparky with the right cross to the chops," wrote another.

"The fact that the Sun Devil is throwing hands just makes this even better," a third wrote.

"We gonna have 2 more #Pac12 mascots join the Stanford Tree with suspensions?" wrote Brandon Marcello.

It certainly looked like it was all in good fun.

As for the action on the field, it's been a fun game with Arizona State currently leading 31-28 early in the fourth quarter.

Neither team is bowl eligible, which probably makes it even more impressive that both teams are bringing so much passion to a game like this.