College Football World Reacts To Matt Rhule Contract Details

DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Baylor Bears reacts during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have hired former Carolina Panthers and Baylor Bears head coach Matt Rhule as their new head coach. And they're emptying the entire piggy bank to bring him into the fold.

On Monday, the school revealed that Rhule has been given an eight-year, $74 million contract to coach the Huskers. 90-percent of it is guaranteed with some deferred compensation. He will also have a $7 million salary pool.

That's a ton of money being invested in Rhule. And while his NFL tenure wouldn't necessarily suggest he's earned it, his prior college coaching experience certainly does.

Many fans and analysts are pointing out that the length of the deal suggests the Huskers recognize how long it may take Rhule to rebuild the program. Others are saying that the $7 million salary pool for assistants will allow them to entice a much more talented staff:

Matt Rhule has built a reputation for leading relatively quick turnarounds in college football. He turned Temple from a 2-10 team in 2013 to a back-to-back 10-win team in 2015 and 2016, which in turn earned him the much more challenging Baylor rebuild.

After going a dreadful 1-11 in 2017, Rhule went 7-6 in 2018 and had them in the Big 12 Championship Game in 2019 before finishing 11-3 in the Sugar Bowl.

That successful run at Baylor earned Rhule a seven-year, $62 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. While his tenure in the NFL lasted a little over two years, he might find a return to the college football ranks to be right up his alley.

Did the Huskers make the right move in hiring Rhule?