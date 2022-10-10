College Football World Reacts To Matt Rhule Speculation

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

There's a good chance that Matt Rhule will have another coaching job by the end of the year.

It's highly likely that his new gig will be a college head-coaching job since he had several opportunities last offseason for big-time college jobs.

He'll now have his pick as to where he wants to go now that he's no longer the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Rhule was fired by the Panthers on Monday morning after going just 11-27 in three seasons as head coach. He currently has four years left on his contract and will get $0 million from the Panthers until that deal is up.

The college football community is already starting to speculate about Rhule heading back to the college ranks.

One job that Rhule is already being linked to is the Nebraska one. The Cornhuskers fired Scott Frost earlier in the season and are going through a wide-ranging search for his replacement.

We'll have to see where Rhule ends up.