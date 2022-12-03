College Football World Reacts To Max Duggan's Gutsy Performance

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 01: Quarterback Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs prepares to throw the ball to a teammate in the first half during TCU's home game against Oklahoma at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Emil Lippe/Getty Images) Emil Lippe/Getty Images

TCU quarterback Max Duggan had an incredible season for the Horned Frogs this season, but he might have saved his best for last in this Big 12 Championship Game against Kansas State.

In the fourth quarter, with TCU trailing 28-20, Duggan converted a second-and-20 with a dazzling 40-yard run that set the Horned Frogs up at the 8-yard line. Duggan was clearly gassed on the play, but was able to run it in for a touchdown on the very next play.

Still exhausted, Duggan took the snap and without moving at all, found Jared Wiley for a game-tying two-point conversion. The game then went to overtime after the defense stopped Kansas State on the ensuing drive.

Many are calling Duggan's performance in the fourth-quarter one of the gutsiest they've seen all year. Some believe that might have been a Heisman Trophy-caliber drive for the TCU QB:

Max Duggan went into the game with 3,070 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions while leading TCU to a 12-0 regular season record. Those are pretty close to Heisman numbers even if they're not quite as good as the likes of CJ Stroud or Drake Maye.

Win or lose, this was an historic performance by Duggan and one worthy of award recognition at season's end.

Did Duggan earn a Heisman Trophy nod with his performance today?

The game is being played on ABC.