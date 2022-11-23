College Football World Reacts To Mel Tucker Contract Decision

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates his team’s win against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday morning, the football world learned that a Big Ten coach was paid a handsome bonus that was meant to be shared with his coaching staff.

However, that apparently didn't happen. According to USA Today, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller awarded head coach Mel Tucker a $100,000 bonus that Tucker's contract stated was designated to be shared among him and his staff.

And yet, Tucker allegedly pocketed all of the money. That led to plenty of outrage amongst football fans.

"Can't imagine his assistant coaches love reading this considering he makes $9.5 Million per season," one fan pointed out.

"If the Spartans season couldn’t get more embarrassing," another fan said.

Other fans pointed to what Jim Harbaugh recently did with his bonus.

"Jim Harbaugh gave over $1.5 million earned bonus money to 210 UM employees who had salary cuts in 2021. Tucker earns a lot more than Harbaugh but pocketed a $100K bonus for himself? Wow," the fan said.

What do you think of the move?