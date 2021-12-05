College Football World Reacts To Michigan-Georgia Ticket News

Those looking to to make a trip to the Orange Bowl this year will need to expand their budget. On Sunday, Darren Rovell of the Action Network revealed ticket price increase since Michigan landed at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
“Orange Bowl prices tripling over Michigan speculation,” Rovell reported. Noting, “Earlier this week, get-in price was $250. It’s now $750.”
The skyrocketing prices drew a number of reactions from college football fans.
“Please donate to my gofundme,” one Michigan fan responded.
“Wow!!” another said.
“The Michigan difference,” said a Wolverines fan.
Michigan vs. Georgia projects to be one of the best matchups of this year’s CFP. The No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the nation will meet after very different championship Saturdays.
Michigan rolled Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten championship game. Meanwhile, Georgia was dismantled by the underdog Crimson Tide. With a final score of 41-24, Alabama secured another SEC conference title.
We’ll see which versions of these two teams show up when they meet on New Year’s Eve in Miami Gardens.