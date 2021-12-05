College Football World Reacts To Michigan-Georgia Ticket News

Those looking to to make a trip to the Orange Bowl this year will need to expand their budget. On Sunday, Darren Rovell of the Action Network revealed ticket price increase since Michigan landed at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Orange Bowl prices tripling over Michigan speculation. Earlier this week, get-in price was $250. It’s now $750. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 5, 2021

The skyrocketing prices drew a number of reactions from college football fans.

Please donate to my gofundme https://t.co/7mzkH37JRX — Go Blue (@brokemitch) December 5, 2021

“Please donate to my gofundme,” one Michigan fan responded.

“Wow!!” another said.

“The Michigan difference,” said a Wolverines fan.

Michigan vs. Georgia projects to be one of the best matchups of this year’s CFP. The No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the nation will meet after very different championship Saturdays.

Michigan rolled Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten championship game. Meanwhile, Georgia was dismantled by the underdog Crimson Tide. With a final score of 41-24, Alabama secured another SEC conference title.

We’ll see which versions of these two teams show up when they meet on New Year’s Eve in Miami Gardens.