College Football World Reacts To Michigan Lawyer News

In the latest developments from Saturday's incident in Michigan Stadium's tunnel, Wolverines DB Gemon Green has reportedly lawyered up.

According to Pat Forde, "... Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night."

The college football world reacted to the lawyer news out of Ann Arbor.

"Wow," tweeted the "Unnecessary Roughness" podcast.

"Confirming the multiple confirmations that Tom Mars is representing Gemon Green," signal-boosted Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News. "If Tom Mars’ name sounds familiar it should — Shea Patterson transfer waiver, full-court press on Big Ten in 2020 etc."

"No one chases the bag harder than Tom Mars," one user replied.

"What a mess," commented Dave Mahler.

"Good for him."

"Plot thickens," replied Rick Bozich.

"Gonna have an issue when he realizes he went in there for some reason as his teammates waited outside while State went in. I'm not excusing behavior by Spartans but why taunt and or up the ante in the situation??" a fan asked.

This story seems far from over...