College Football World Reacts To Michigan Player Decision News

It's no secret that there was a massive fight between Michigan and Michigan State players on Saturday.

Numerous Spartan players attacked cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green following the Wolverines' 29-7 win.

Green was hit with a helmet in the tunnel and his father has just confirmed that the family is going to press charges and take legal action against those involved.

The college football community is glad that the Green family came to this decision.

"Using a helmet to hit someone, particularly in the head is an absolute can’t do. Full stop. NOPE. I stated before that I believe that player is done-done for MSU. Possibly/probably college career," another fan tweeted.

"As they should. Assault with a deadly weapon. Green could have been seriously injured (which I heard he broke his nose) or even worse," another fan tweeted.

There's no place for any of this in sports.