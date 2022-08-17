College Football World Reacts To Michigan Quarterback News

MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 02: Cade McNamara #12 of the Michigan Wolverines stands under center against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Despite leading Michigan to their first win over Ohio State in a decade and their first 12-win season since 1997, Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara is not a lock to keep his starting job this season - or even start in Week 1.

McNamara is currently competing with sophomore J.J. McCarthy for the starting job. But Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh isn't ready to name a starter.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Harbaugh admitted that he isn't sure he'll be ready to name a winner in the quarterback competition by the time of the opener against Colorado State.

“It’s possible there’s a starter by the first game. It’s possible it plays into the season," Harbaugh said.

Michigan fans have widely taken this to mean that McCarthy is taking the lead in the quarterback battle. Others believe it might be a case of Harbaugh trying to keep McCarthy from entering the transfer portal:

J.J. McCarthy was a five-star prospect coming out of high school in 2021. He has legitimate NFL potential and the Wolverines had to fight tooth and nail to get him.

But Cade McNamara was able to do what no other Michigan quarterback in nearly 20 years had done: Win the Big Ten title.

It's the classic battle of accomplishment versus potential, and no one knows for sure who's coming out on top yet.

