College Football World Reacts To Michigan Quarterback Transfer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Just days removed from J.J. McCarthy's statement game in Michigan's win over Ohio State on Saturday, senior quarterback Cade McNamara has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

McNamara saw time in just three games this season, starting the Wolverines 2022 opener vs. Colorado State, but eventually losing his starting job to McCarthy after helping lead Michigan to the College Football Playoff last year.

The CFB world reacted to McNamara's decision on Monday.

"Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal," reported Barstool Blue. "Wishing you the best, 12."

"Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal. A great career for him at Michigan. Since this moment, Michigan has gone 26-3 with 2 wins over OSU, a CFP appearance, and a Big Ten Title (this will only get better if they beat Purdue). A moment Michigan fans won’t forget," said the "Unnecessary Roughness" podcast.

"Cade McNamara is entering the transfer portal. Cade put Michigan back on the map last year," tweeted a lifelong Wolverines fan. "In his year as a starter he accomplished: First Big Ten Championship in 17 years, first win over Ohio State in a decade, team captain ... Thank you Cade! Forever a Michigan Man!"

McNamara leaves UM after contributing a 63.1 completion percentage, 3,181 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.