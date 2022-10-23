College Football World Reacts To Michigan Stadium Announcement
Michigan Stadium had a pretty cool announcement on Sunday morning.
The annual Michigan-Michigan State game is set to take place next Saturday and during that game, there will be a light show for “Mr. Brightside” during the second half.
"Mr. Brightside" is a famous song by The Killers that's played in a lot of different settings, including football games.
College football fans know that this is going to be a great moment during a competitive game.
Michigan comes into this game as the fourth-best team in the country at 7-0, while Michigan State is only 3-4.
The Spartans got the best of the Wolverines in East Lansing last season as they won a thriller, 37-33. This one may not be as high-scoring, but it's still going to be a fun one to watch.
Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.