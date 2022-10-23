College Football World Reacts To Michigan Stadium Announcement

Michigan players and head coach Lloyd Carr wait to run onto the field prior to action between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana on November 11, 2006. Michigan won 34-3. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images) G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images

Michigan Stadium had a pretty cool announcement on Sunday morning.

The annual Michigan-Michigan State game is set to take place next Saturday and during that game, there will be a light show for “Mr. Brightside” during the second half.

"Mr. Brightside" is a famous song by The Killers that's played in a lot of different settings, including football games.

College football fans know that this is going to be a great moment during a competitive game.

Michigan comes into this game as the fourth-best team in the country at 7-0, while Michigan State is only 3-4.

The Spartans got the best of the Wolverines in East Lansing last season as they won a thriller, 37-33. This one may not be as high-scoring, but it's still going to be a fun one to watch.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.