College Football World Reacts To Michigan State Punishment News

Four Michigan State football players have been suspended by the university following Saturday's "unacceptable" scuffle with a rival Wolverine after the team's 29-7 loss.

In a statement released the following day, coach Mel Tucker announced that after "reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence," Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young will serve suspensions that will remain in effect until the conclusion of the school's various investigations.

The college football world reacted to the program's punishment news across social media.

"PSU’s James Franklin, one week prior to this, complained about the shared tunnel…" said NBC5's Tyler Jankowski.

"To save you time, no… there’s no apology in this statement," tweeted Ron Terrell.

"Whether you’re a State fan, a Michigan fan or a neutral like me this is great to see," another user said.

"They never would have gotten suspended if it wasn’t on video," a fan replied.

"It’s a start….. where are the others!?" asked a Michigan radio host. "There was 2 separate incidents so there are more player involvement or are the words on this delayed statement just words!!? This where a coach earns his money…. Time for you to go to work."

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh said that two of his players were "assaulted" and one may have suffered a broken nose in the altercation.