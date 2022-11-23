College Football World Reacts To Michigan Tunnel Charges

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 3: View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

In the fallout of that fateful fight in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium, significant charges have been brought on those responsible.

In a statement released by Michigan today, the local prosecutor's office has approved criminal charges against seven Michigan State players. Of the players being charged, one is being charged with a felony while the others are all getting misdemeanors.

Khary Crump is being charged with felonious assault - the most serious charge in the stack. Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young are all being charged with aggravated assault. Jacoby Windmon is being charged with assault & battery.

The wider college football world is a little bit mixed on whether this should be criminally charged or not. Some are pointing out that there are fights in college football all the time, while others are countering that the nature of this fight was too severe for a slap on the wrist:

Whether or not other fights throughout football rise to the level of warranting criminal charges is irrelevant. We've all seen the footage and it's pretty clear that what we saw in the tunnel that day was unacceptable.

Clearly the police and local government officials agreed.

Time will tell whether a judge or even a jury will allow this to move forward into a full prosecution or tosses the case.

Should criminal charges have been filed here?