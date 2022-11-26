College Football World Reacts To Michigan's Blowout Win Over Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Donovan Edwards #7 of the Michigan Wolverines evades a tackle during the second quarter of a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines left Columbus with a shocking blowout victory over the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.

In what was expected to be a closely-contested game in favor of the home-team Buckeyes, the final score ended 45-23 in favor of the visiting Wolverines.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this result.

"BIG W on rivalry Saturday!" one fan wrote.

"RUN THE TABLE," another said.

"What a beatdown it was #GoBlue," another added.

This is the second straight year the Wolverines have claimed victory in college football's biggest rivalry — marking the program's first two-game win streak over Ohio State since 1999/2000.

With this victory, the Wolverines spoiled the Buckeyes' perfect record and punched their ticket to the Big Ten Championship.

Regardless of their conference championship outcome, this dominant win should earn Michigan a spot in this year's College Football Playoff field.