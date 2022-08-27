College Football World Reacts To Michigan's Quarterback Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The old saying in football is if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. On Saturday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh revealed his decision on the Wolverines starting QB job.

But it didn't necessarily create any more clarity...

"We have made a decision," Harbaugh said in a statement. "Both quarterbacks have played great - done everything they could have and, in every way, to win the starting job. ... I just feel like we have two quarterbacks, Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy, that we feel very confident that we can win a championship with either of those two behind center."

"So we're not ready to say who that starting quarterback is," Harbaugh continued. "But the decision we have made is Cade McNamara will start the opener ... and J.J. McCarthy will start the second ball game ... we will make a decision going into week three on the starter and backup."

The college football world reacted to Michigan's gameplan on Saturday.

"Now this is an actual QB battle," tweeted Logan Carney.

"Michigan’s schedule this year was always going to set up the opportunity for something like this," said The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.

"Jim Harbaugh going with a unique approach at quarterback," commented Jason Lewis.

"It seems the decision is to, in fact, not make a decision," replied Fangirl Sports founder Tracy Sandler.

Both QB's will have a chance to lead Michigan on its Big Ten title defense.