College Football World Reacts To Mike Hart Health News

The collective college football world has kept Michigan assistant Mike Hart in their thoughts since Saturday's health scare that saw him transported to a local hospital.

On Monday morning, Hart shared an update on his status, thanking everyone who's helped in his recovery:

I will never forget everyone's kindness and generosity. My wife and I are thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people. Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction. I look forward to rejoining our team soon.

Fans reacted to Hart's statement on social media.

"Great news," a user replied. "#GoBlue."

"#MikeHart get better!" another said.

"Good to hear that Mike Hart is on the road to recovery," tweeted Brent Axe.

"Awesome news! glad you’re doing better," another tweeted at Hart.

"Great to see after a scary situation," replied "The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast."

Here's to wishing continued health for a beloved member of the Wolverines family.