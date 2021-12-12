College Football World Reacts To Mike Leach’s Controversial Message

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach has made it clear that he’s not a fan of players skipping bowl games.

In recent years, we’ve seen more college football players skip bowl games to preserve their health ahead of the NFL Draft.

It’s clear that Leach is not a fan of that.

“You owe it to your team, you owe it to your fans, you owe it to your coaches and it’s the most bizarre thing in the world to me,” Leach said.

Mike Leach: Players opting out of bowl games is "one of the biggest absurdities that I've seen." "You owe it to your team, you owe it to your fans, you owe it to your coaches and it’s the most bizarre thing in the world to me."https://t.co/3KUMlaDVCZ — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) December 11, 2021

College football fans are criticizing Leach for his message.

“Jake Butt tore his ACL in a meaningless bowl game and got drafted in the 5th round…So doesn’t the coach owe it to his team not to leave for another higher paying job? How is this any different?” one fan tweeted.

“In 2021, 41 bowls exist for: 1. Generating revenue for ESPN. 2. Generating revenue for those schools. 3. Generating bonus money for the coaches. Why should an NFL prospect play in a bowl game when an injury would threaten his future ability to generate money for himself?” another fan asked on social media.

“Wonder what Mike Leach has to say about the half dozen or so coaches who left teams – and hi,” another fan asked.

Those are all fair points. Like it or not, it makes sense for some players to be conservative and skip on the bowl game with eyes on the NFL. And we often see college football head coaches leaving their team before the bowl to pursue another job.