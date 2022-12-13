College Football World Reacts To Mike Leach's Death

The college football world lost one heck of a person on Monday night.

Mike Leach, who was the head coach at Mississippi State for the last three seasons, passed away at the age of 61, his family announced. His passing was related to a heart condition.

“Coach Mike Leach passed away last night from complications related to a heart condition. He was a giving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity," part of the statement read,

Leach had to be transported to the hospital over the weekend after he suffered a massive heart attack. Reports also stated that he suffered possible brain damage as a result of seizures.

The college football community is super saddened by this loss.

Our thoughts are with Leach's family and friends. May he rest in peace.